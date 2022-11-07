Crowd-buffed FURIA at IEM Rio are the best performing team of the Legends Stage so far

After three days of action in the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, one team currently stands alone at the top of the list of best performers, much to the delight of the local crowd that’s been behind them the entire time.

FURIA, the sole remaining Brazilian team after a brutal Challengers Stage that saw both 00 Nation and Imperial get eliminated in 0-3 fashion, are the highest-rated team of the Legends Stage after reaching the playoffs via a 3-0 stage performance.

FURIA as a team have the highest overall player rating average after three days, according to HLTV—and it’s unlikely that any of the teams still competing in the Legends Stage like NAVI, Spirit, Outsiders, or Heroic will catch them. Over their four maps played, the FURIA players averaged an HLTV player rating of 1.23, higher than the 1.17 average produced by fellow 3-0 team Cloud9.

The lead performer for FURIA was far and away Yuri “yuurih” Boian, who produced a player rating of 1.42, the highest of any player during the Legends Stage. Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, who stepped up huge in FURIA’s decisive match against BIG, finished the stage with a 1.29 player rating, good enough for the top five amongst Legends Stage players. Aside from just player rating, FURIA as a team also led in both overall K/D at 1.28 and K/D differential with +78 during the Legends Stage.

FURIA currently hold a six-game win streak and have also won their last eight maps, much to the delight of the raucous Rio crowd. They, along with C9 and the remaining teams that qualify for the playoffs, will compete in the Jeunesse Arena beginning Nov. 10—and the crowd will almost certainly be deafening when FURIA take the stage.