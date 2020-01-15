CR4ZY’s CS:GO roster reportedly sold to the same owners of OWL’s Paris Eternal and CDL’s Paris Legion

CR4ZY’s CS:GO roster, which was reportedly sold this week, will play for c0ntact Gaming LLC, the same group that controls Overwatch League franchise Paris Eternal and Call of Duty League franchise Paris Legion, according to a report by French website 1pv.fr.

1pv.fr reports that the transfer value would be between $1.5 and $2 million. CR4ZY has a skilled roster, but the high value is also linked to CR4ZY’s slot at the ESL One Rio Major in May, the first CS:GO Major of 2020.

The CS:GO team would also participate in B Site Inc.’s North American league, which will be the ESL Pro League’s newest competitor. Teams such as MIBR and Cloud9 are reportedly leading the charge for this new league.

C0ntact Gaming LLC will reportedly sign all five CR4ZY players and their head coach but will use its own manager. It’s expected that Derrick “impulsivE” Truong, a manager who previously worked with TSM, NRG CS:GO, and OWL’s San Francisco Shock, will play a role in the management of c0ntact Gaming LLC’s three different teams.

Although the deal has been reportedly closed, the team’s name is still unknown. It’s fair to imagine that it’ll involve the name Paris, though, like the two other teams.

CR4ZY has owned the core of this team since November 2018 when the org was still called Valiance. They were on the verge of breaking through HLTV’s top 10 rankings last year after almost reaching the quarterfinals of the StarLadder Berlin Major in September.

Two of their best players, rifler Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač and in-game leader Nemanja “nexa” Isaković, left for G2 right after the Major, but CR4ZY has kept their top-20 spot and won a title at DreamHack Open Rotterdam in October.