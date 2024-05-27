Bomb site A on remade version of Cache in CS2.
Image via FMPONE
Category:
Counter-Strike

Counter-Strike map designer shares new look at CS2 update for Cache

The map is shaping up nicely.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: May 27, 2024 04:07 pm

When CS2 was released, many things were missing, but the absence of one map was particularly felt. Cache, one of the most popular maps in CS:GO, is yet to return to Valve’s latest series entry, but the map’s creator FMPONE has released another update on the port’s progress.

Recommended Videos

After confirming that a Source 2 port of Cache was in the works, Shawn “FMPONE” Snelling didn’t share much with players aside from a few placeholder screenshots. But today, we finally got a relatively complete look of Mid and a first look at the A bomb site on the updated version of Cache. Mid looks nice and sun-bathed, though the yellow is much less pronounced than when Snelling first shared his work-in-progress images, while the A site looks nearly identical to that of the previous version, albeit with a nice facelift. Source 2, even when things are unfinished, just looks so gorgeous and colorful compared to before.

Compared to Cache in CS:GO, Snelling has opted for angling the military vehicle in the middle of A site much more than previously. This is, according to him, so that CTs have “more retake options” and reduce the pressure from Mid on the site itself. Snelling also said the site is “much bigger than before” and that some things missing from the images, namely the iconic forklift, will be added in due time.

From the textures to the lighting and all the gameplay mechanics taken into consideration, the Source 2 remake of Cache is shaping up well. Though it appears from the work-in-progress material that the map is far from being ready for launch, so many fans likely hope the developer doesn’t take too long.

Cache was an integral part and a core map in CS:GO where some of the most iconic moments in the game’s history occurred. CS2 can never be truly CS without good old Cache.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to rent skins in CS2: Skin rental, current cases, and more
USP-S Prinstream skin in Cs2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
How to rent skins in CS2: Skin rental, current cases, and more
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 27, 2024
Read Article ‘So weird’: Headshot machine ScreaM is struggling to adapt to one major CS2 change
Scream competing at VCT EMEA Playoffs.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
‘So weird’: Headshot machine ScreaM is struggling to adapt to one major CS2 change
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 27, 2024
Read Article ‘A good start’: CS2 players find CT incendiary nade changes a step in the right direction
Incendiary grenade popping on Vertigo's A ramp in CS2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
‘A good start’: CS2 players find CT incendiary nade changes a step in the right direction
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to rent skins in CS2: Skin rental, current cases, and more
USP-S Prinstream skin in Cs2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
How to rent skins in CS2: Skin rental, current cases, and more
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 27, 2024
Read Article ‘So weird’: Headshot machine ScreaM is struggling to adapt to one major CS2 change
Scream competing at VCT EMEA Playoffs.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
‘So weird’: Headshot machine ScreaM is struggling to adapt to one major CS2 change
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 27, 2024
Read Article ‘A good start’: CS2 players find CT incendiary nade changes a step in the right direction
Incendiary grenade popping on Vertigo's A ramp in CS2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
‘A good start’: CS2 players find CT incendiary nade changes a step in the right direction
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 26, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.