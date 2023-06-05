Complexity star reportedly set to miss BLAST Spring Finals as sub steps up again

Will they have better luck in Washington?

Complexity’s CS:GO team will reportedly continue to play with a substitute as their star player is set to miss BLAST Premier Spring Finals in Washington this week.

The organization will field Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek in the place of Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli at the event, according to a report from Dust2.us on June 5. Hallzerk hasn’t fixed his visa issues yet, which also prohibited him from playing at IEM Dallas 2023 last week.

With Sonic in their roster, Complexity bombed out early from IEM Dallas 2023 after losses to ENCE and Cloud9. Despite the results, the squad weren’t favorites against C9 and ENCE, with the latter even going on to win the tournament.

In Dallas, Sonic averaged a 1.12 rating and a +13 KD difference, according to HLTV. This made him Complexity’s best player in Texas both in terms of rating and KD difference.

That said, it’s tough to ignore hallzerk’s importance in Complexity. The Norwegian has been arguably their best player in the last six months, with a +133 KD difference (the highest in the team) and a 1.06 rating (second-highest in the team).

Related: HuNter- speaks out on claims G2 is making CS:GO roster changes after Dallas slip

In the BLAST Premier Spring Finals, Complexity have been placed in Group B where they will face Heroic—arguably the world’s best team—in the opening matchup. They will then play FaZe Clan or Astralis in the upper or lower bracket final.

BLAST Premier Spring Finals is scheduled to begin on June 7.

About the author