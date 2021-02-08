Complexity smoke Vitality to open BLAST Spring Group B

For the second time at BLAST Spring 2021, a monumental upset has opened up group play. This time, Complexity delivered a shock to one of the world’s best CS:GO teams, Vitality.

After a rough start to the era of the Juggernaut, Complexity Gaming's CS:GO roster had their shining moment of 2020 at the BLAST Spring tournament. Across two events, they went from meme team to dream team after some historic victories but struggled to maintain that momentum throughout the year.

Heading into the 2021 iteration of BLAST Spring, Complexity were coming off some tough losses, having to bring in replacements to cover for the missing Valentin “poizon” Vasilev. Now that he's returned, though, fans are getting a look at what this roster is really capable of.

To open Group B play, Complexity came out swinging and picked up a 2-0 upset over Vitality, including a 16-2 thrashing on Overpass to close out the series.

The speed run from @Complexity to open Group 2! 💥



It took them a mere 35 minutes to take down @TeamVitality on Overpass and advance!#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/hFDO07Lyf6 — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) February 8, 2021

Despite the world's best player, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, being on Vitality, it was Kristian "k0nfig" Wienecke who looked untouchable on map one. K0nfig dropped 30 kills and Complexity only surrendered one round on their CT-side.

But the real shocker of the series came on the second map, Vitality's pick, Overpass. There was no sign of the dominant Vitality team that fans saw at the end of 2020. No one on the French side stepped up and ZywOo, in particular, played one of his worst games ever with just two kills across the whole map. Vitality picked up two rounds on their T-side prior to halftime, but that was all they could muster in a 16-2 loss.

With this victory, Complexity finally get one over Vitality after dropping the past five series against them. The last time the Juggernaut defeated them was at ESL Pro League in September.

Following this win, Complexity await the winner of Evil Geniuses vs. G2 Esports.