Complexity are the first team to be eliminated from Funspark ULTI Finals

Complexity’s new CS:GO squad is the first casualty of the $250,000 Funspark ULTI Finals following a 2-0 defeat to ECSTATIC (22-20 on Inferno, 16-10 on Nuke) in the first round of the competition’s lower bracket.

The North American organization signed the Extra Salt quartet of Johnny “⁠JT⁠” Theodosiou, Justin “⁠FaNg⁠” Coakley, Ricky “⁠floppy⁠” Kemery, and coach Tiaan “⁠T.c⁠” Coertzen, and completed the team with the addition of former Team Liquid rifler Michael “Grim” Wince and FURIA AWPer Paytyn “⁠junior⁠” Johnson on Jan. 18. The team made their debut with a 2-1 loss against Gambit yesterday, which placed them in the lower bracket.

We bow out of #FUNSPARKFINAL



Unfortunate circumstances, but we're excited for the future.#WeAreCOL — Complexity Gaming (@Complexity) January 20, 2022

Although the result is disappointing, Complexity were not playing in the best conditions. JT, the in-game leader, was unable to travel with the rest of the team to Europe, where Funspark ULTI Finals is taking place online, due to visa issues. He played from North America and had to deal with high ping in both series. On top of that, JT also revealed that they had only minimal practice.

JT is hoping his visa gets sorted out in time for BLAST Premier Spring Groups, which will kick off next week. The first BLAST tournament of the 2022 season will feature some of the best teams in the world and Complexity are due to face G2, a top-three squad, in the opening round on Friday, Jan. 28 at 8am CT.