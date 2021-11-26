Coldzera reportedly out of Brazilian Last Dance

Marcelo “coldzera” David is no longer in discussions to join the Brazilian CS:GO reunion dubbed Last Dance, a reference to Netflix’s documentary series about Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, according to a report by Dexerto today.

The new Brazilian team in the making was first reported by Jaxon earlier this month. It was reportedly set to involve four players from the old Luminosity Gaming and SK Gaming core: Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, Lincoln “fnx” Lau, and coldzera. The latter, though, has reportedly walked away from the project due to a difference of opinion between the players. Now, the Last Dance CS:GO project is targeting current MIBR player Ricardo “boltz” Prass, according to Dexerto.

The quartet of FalleN, coldzera, fer, and fnx won back-to-back CS:GO Majors in 2016, first at MLG Columbus and later at ESL One Cologne. Boltz was a part of Luminosity in 2015, but he was replaced alongside Lucas “steel” Lopes by Epitácio “TACO” de Melo and fnx at the end of that year.

Boltz, though, joined SK Gaming in October 2017 and had a positive impact on the core of FalleN, coldzera, fer, and TACO. He played a decisive role in the team’s three championships that year: the ESL Pro League season six finals, BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen, and EPICENTER.

If FalleN, boltz, fer, and fnx decide to commit to the Last Dance project, they’d still need to find a fifth player. Dexerto and Brazilian outlet The Enemy have reported that Complexity head coach Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu is the most likely candidate to coach the players.