Coldzera joins Complexity as stand-in for BLAST Premier Fall, will debut against FaZe

The next CS:GO destination for Brazilian star Marcelo “coldzera” David has been revealed.

Complexity has announced that coldzera will fill in for the injured Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke in the BLAST Premier Fall group stage. Fittingly, he’ll debut against his former team, FaZe Clan, in his first match.

This announcement confirms a joint report from Dexerto, 1pv, and Globo Esporte made earlier in the week that said coldzera would be taking over the stand-in duties soon after ESL Pro League season 14. Complexity competed in the Pro League with Niels Christian “⁠NaToSaphiX⁠” Sillassen in place of k0nfig, reaching the playoffs with a 3-2 record in Group B with wins over both G2 and Virtus Pro. They eventually fell to Team Vitality in the round of 12, though.

In June, coldzera willingly opted to bench himself from FaZe’s starting roster, given that he wanted to explore options with his contract due to expire. This was after a nearly two-year stint with the team, during which they were unable to capitalize on early momentum, despite the presence of both himself and Nikola “NiKo” Kovač on the starting roster.

Prior to joining FaZe, coldzera was a foundational part of the legendary Brazilian CS:GO rosters of Luminosity Gaming, SK Gaming, and MIBR. Most of the tremendous success he’s found during his career came during his time with LG and SK, which included two Major championships at MLG Columbus and ESL One Cologne, numerous other event trophies, and winning HLTV’s Player of the Year award two years in a row. Even with all his years of success, coldzera is still only 26 years old and has plenty of CS:GO ahead of him.

There’s been no indication from either coldzera or Complexity as to whether this could lead to a long-term deal, but any team with championship aspirations would certainly be interested in a player of his caliber signing long-term. His first match with Complexity, fittingly against FaZe, will take place on Sept. 24 at 12:30pm CT in Group C of BLAST Premier Fall.