Coldzera reportedly joining Complexity

He would take the place of k0nfig, who's recovering from a wrist injury.

Coldzera is close to joining Complexity, according to a joint report from Dexerto, French website 1pv.fr, and Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

The Brazilian star has been inactive since June when he moved himself to FaZe Clan’s bench. Complexity lost one of its best players when Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke broke his wrist prior to the start of ESL Pro League season 14 and used Niels Christian “⁠NaToSaphiX⁠” Sillassen as a stand-in in the competition. Coldzera is expected to take the place of k0nfig, who’ll be treating his injury in the upcoming weeks.

Coldzera will reportedly join Complexity’s active CS:GO lineup after the team finishes their ESL Pro League season 14 campaign and will help the Juggernaut prepare for the BLAST Premier Fall Groups, set to run from Sept. 16 to 26. The international team have been placed in the competition’s Group C alongside Natus Vincere, OG, and FaZe, and is slated to face the latter in the opening round on Sept. 24.

It’s currently unclear whether this is a long-term deal for coldzera or if he’ll just play for Complexity while k0nfig recovers. The Danish rifler confirmed today that has to wear a cast for one more week before he starts his physiotherapy sections.

If the deal is confirmed, the Juggernaut will play with coldzera, Valentin “poizon” Vasilev, Benjamin “blameF” Bremer, Patrick “es3tag” Hansen, and Justin “jks” Savage at BLAST Premier Fall Groups.