Cloud9 survive 9z scare to advance to Roobet Cup semifinals

Cloud9 have booked their spot in the semifinals of the $250,000 Roobet Cup after beating 9z 2-1 today in a nail-biter of a CS:GO series.

The Russian powerhouse of C9 scratched out a 16-13 victory on Mirage to kick off the second Roobet Cup quarterfinal of the day and 9z took it to the decider after a solid showing on Dust II (16-10). Overpass delivered what all CS:GO fans were hoping for in this series: a back-and-forth battle. 9z fought all the way to the 30th round and had a good shot of taking it to overtime, but ultimately, it was C9’s game to take after they successfully planted the bomb on the A bombsite in a five-vs-five situation and shut down the retake to win 16-14.

AWPer Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov stood out the most for C9, finishing the game with a +17 K/D difference, much more than any of his teammates. As for 9z, the Uruguayan captain Maximiliano “max” Gonzalez led the charge with 64 kills in total, four more than what sh1ro produced.

This victory will pit C9 against BIG in one of the semifinals on Wednesday, June 29. The German side defeated Eternal Fire earlier today and, like C9, have not lost a single series at the Roobet Cup. It’s unclear whether BIG’s rifler Josef “faveN” Baumann will be recovered by then or if the Germans will have to play with Nils “k1to” Gruhne once again.

The other Roobet Cup semifinal match will be decided tomorrow on the last day of the quarterfinals. ENCE and FaZe Clan will play each other at 8:30am CT, while Astralis and forZe will decide their fate at 12pm CT.