Roobet Cup: syrsoN fuels BIG over Eternal Fire in quarterfinals

BIG have eliminated Eternal Fire from the Roobet Cup playoffs following a 2-1 victory in the quarterfinals today.

The all-German lineup are the first CS:GO team to qualify for the semifinals of the $250,000 online tournament and made it through even though they played with stand-in Nils “k1to” Gruhne in place of Josef “faveN” Baumann, who has fallen ill.

BIG breezed past Eternal Fire on Overpass (16-10) and should have secured the game on Dust II. They were up 12-3 after the first half but still allowed the Turkish team to take it to overtime and win the map 19-16 despite Florian “syrsoN” Rische’s dominant individual performance. The German AWPer continued to deliver on the third map, Nuke, and BIG had no trouble in closing it out 16-7 to advance to the semifinals. SyrsoN finished the series with 69 frags and just 51 deaths, which netted him a 1.31 rating.

BIG will return to the server on Wednesday, June 29 to face the winner of Cloud9 vs. 9z, who play today in the other quarterfinal matchup. The other side of the bracket will be played tomorrow, featuring ENCE vs. FaZe Clan and forZe vs. Astralis.

Despite being just an online cup, the prize pool caused several tier-one teams to play in the Roobet Cup. The tournament is a good warmup for IEM Cologne, which is the last S-tier event before the summer player break kicks off.