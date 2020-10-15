Cloud9 reportedly in talks to sign es3tag⁠ from Astralis

It looks like Cloud9 might be ready to make one of its last moves to finalize its CS:GO roster.

The organization is in talks with Astralis player Patrick “⁠es3tag⁠” Hansen, according to a report from Danish publication TV2.dk. Es3tag, who has been playing for Astralis since July, will reportedly join C9 after DreamHack Open Fall 2020.

He has made a strong impression on at the top level of CS:GO, helping his team win the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe over Na’Vi earlier this month. He joined Astralis after leaving Heroic, an organization that he had played for since 2017.

The 24-year-old has a 1.12 rating over 36 maps in the last three months, according to HLTV. In the ESL Pro League finals against Na’Vi, he had an 82/81/23 KDA with a 1.03 rating, which is pretty close to his average rating against top 20 ranked opponents.

He would be the fifth player to join general manager Henry “⁠HenryG⁠” Greer’s C9 roster, though he won’t be the last, as HenryG has said there will be six active players on the team.

This move lines up with C9’s plans to compete at Betway Nine to Five 5 from Oct. 19 to Nov. 10, which would be the roster’s first tournament together and lead into Flashpoint Two.