Cloud9, HenryG mutually part ways

The general manager and former commentator has decided to take a sabbatical and "enjoy some of the normality that life has to offer."

Cloud9 and general manager Henry “⁠HenryG⁠” Greer agreed to mutually part ways on Monday after the organization made the decision to “pause involvement” with Counter-Strike on March 27.

“Today's the day that Cloud9 and myself will be parting ways, “HenryG said on social media. “It’s truly a shame how things panned out with a lot of mitigating circumstances but plenty of positive memories, too,”

Joining the organization in September 2020, former commentator HenryG was responsible for the “Colossus” project, a European CS:GO roster initially centered around ALEX, woxic, mezii, es3tag, floppy, and coach kassad.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team was “prevented” from “assembling” as planned, and though everyone “worked hard to rise to the challenge,” according to the organization, remote training wasn’t “conducive for building an organization the way Cloud9 usually does.”

On-going issues with woxic’s “unreliable high ping” and a “compromising time zone” further contributed to Cloud9’s struggles, resulting in the organization terminating the player’s contract in January 2021.

Cloud9 “remain passionate” about competing in CS:GO and aim to return to competitive play once conditions return to normal. But HenryG and the players will no longer be involved in the project.

“While the space is in this strange transition period I have decided to take a sabbatical and enjoy some of the normality that life has to offer,” HenryG said. “I will be back eventually when the right opportunity arises”