Cloud9 CS:GO win 14 straight rounds to shock MIBR at cs_summit 7

The Cloud9 Colossus may be off to a slow start, but the CS:GO team pulled off an impressive comeback today at cs_summit 7 in an almost never-before-seen manner.

After finishing third in their group following two losses to FURIA split between a win over Ninjas in Pyjamas, C9 were in a position to sneak into the playoffs with a win over the new MIBR roster. But things looked bad early since they were getting destroyed on their map pick, Overpass. Down 13-2, C9 were on the ropes and on the brink of elimination.

But then something incredible happened. With their backs against the wall, C9 rattled off 14 straight rounds on their CT-side to steal back their own map pick, 16-13. C9 shut out MIBR's T-side completely, with AWPer/IGL Alex McMeekin and ex-Astralis rifler Patrick "es3tag" Hansen leading the way.

While C9 haven't secured their playoff spot just yet, this comeback could prove to be a huge momentum builder for the relatively new team.

This win comes early in a new stage of the C9 Colossus project. They added Erick “Xeppaa” Bach to the roster just a week prior, as well as coach Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit. ALEX just recently took the AWPing duties as well, on top of his IGL responsibilities.

At time of writing, MIBR leads on their map pick, Vertigo, 5-2.