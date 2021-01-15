MIBR unveils new 2021 CS:GO rosters

MIBR introduced its new lineups for both the men’s and women’s division for the 2021 competitive CS:GO year today.

The new men's squad comprises mostly of the BOOM Esports roster that was released on the same day. Gustavo "⁠yel⁠" Knittel, Ricardo "⁠boltz⁠" Prass, Marcelo "⁠chelo⁠" Cespedes, and Bruno "⁠shz⁠" Martinelli join MIBR from BOOM. The roster is rounded out by Daniel "⁠danoco⁠" Morgado from Bravos. Coach Alessandro "Apoka" Marcuccic also comes over from BOOM.

The MIBR female roster consists of Julia "julih" Gomes, Bruna "Bizinha" Marvila, Jessica "FLY" Pellegrini, Ana "annaEX" Carolina, Gabriela "Bokor" Bokor, and coach Guilherme "walck" Moreno.

The only former BOOM player who isn't joining MIBR is João "felps" Vasconcellos, who previously played for the team between 2019 and 2020. He's been linked to the new ex-MIBR six-man project led by Raphael "cogu" Camargo.

The core of the previous MIBR lineup was altered dramatically starting in August 2020. Coach Ricardo "dead" Sinigaglia was moved to the bench following his suspension for exploiting the coach spectating bug before being released. Both Fernando "fer" Alvarenga and Epitácio "TACO" de Melo were moved to the bench as well and captain Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo asked to be benched too.

The team signed and acquired players through loans to field a full roster for the rest of 2020, but all of those players were released to start the new year and the remaining starters asked to be benched.

The new MIBR lineup will make its debut at the BLAST Premier 2021 Spring Groups next month before competing in the IEM Katowice World Championships from the play-in stage.