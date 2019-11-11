Chaos signs steel and the rest of Ben’s Anime Team

A team with one of the funniest names in CS:GO no longer exists.

Chaos signed Ben’s Anime Team today. The lineup features in-game leader Josh “steel” Nissan, Gage “Infinite” Green, Cameron “cam” Kern, Ben “ben1337” Smith, and Maxim “wippie” Shepelev.

Chaos has been without a CS:GO roster since its past Swedish lineup was released in September. The organization then turned its attention to North American players.

https://twitter.com/ChaosEC/status/1193936941252780038

Big-name players like William “RUSH” Wierzba and Niels-Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen were initially tied to the project but ended up not joining Chaos.

Steel is a great signing by Chaos, though, since he was the best North American captain available for free. Although he can’t play at any CS:GO Majors due to a matchfixing ban in 2014, the 29-year-old has been developing younger players and often climbing through HLTV’s world rankings on his previous teams, like Torqued and Ghost Gaming.

After steel, Infinite is the most well-known player on this roster. The 21-year-old played for Team Singularity, Lazarus, and Swole Patrol in 2019 and was linked to Cloud9 last year. C9 opted to not trial Infinite due to his past racist behavior during CS:GO matches.

This lineup owned by Chaos competed in ESEA MDL North America season 32 and grabbed a sixth-place finish. They’ll debut under Chaos’ banner this weekend at DreamHack Open Atlanta, which will be played from Nov. 15 to 17.