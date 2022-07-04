Calyx departs Eternal Fire’s CS:GO roster

CS:GO pro Buğra “⁠Calyx⁠” Arkın has parted ways with Eternal Fire, the all-Turkish team he assembled with Özgür “woxic” Eke and İsmailсan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş in August 2021, the player-owned organization announced today.

The news caught the CS:GO community and Turkish fans off guard because Calyx was one of the most important players on the roster. The team did not enjoy a great start in 2021, but gradually improved this year, peaking at 20th in HLTV’s world rankings and most notably competing at PGL Antwerp Major, the first Valve-sponsored tournament of the year. HLTV reported that Calyx is already out of his contract with Eternal Fire and has entered free agency.

Every good thing must come to an end. We thank you for fighting with us, shoulder to shoulder, to this day and wish you success in your career. — Eternal Fire (@eternalfiregg) July 4, 2022

Calyx averaged a 1.02 rating across 270 maps played during his stay with Eternal Fire, according to HLTV’s statistics. He recently helped the all-Turkish team to two quarterfinals appearances, first at Roobet Cup and later at Elisa Invitational Spring. They were eliminated at the hands of BIG and the former MAD Lions lineup, respectively.

Eternal Fire will likely have a tough time replacing Calyx not only because of his skills, but also because the Turkish scene doesn’t have many players with experience against tier-one teams. As for the future of Calyx, it’s unclear what he wants to do next. Given that he just left the best team in his country, however, he likely will try his luck once again in an international project as he did in the past with Windigo, Envy, and GORILLAZ.

Eternal Fire will have some time to find a replacement. The team’s next S-tier tournament is ESL Pro League season 16, which kicks off on Aug. 31.