Cache’s rework will debut at ESL One New York’s showmatch

Cache is ready to be played again, CS:GO map creator Shawn “FMPONE” Snelling announced today.

CS:GO fans will get a first look at the reworked version of Cache at ESL One New York’s showmatch on Sept. 29. The choice to play on Cache has been confirmed by ESL after the company hinted about it yesterday.

FMPONE announced in a video that the map’s rework is done. “I’m working with Salvatore ‘Volcano’ Garozzo on remaking de_cache and we’re pretty much done,” FMPONE said. “We’re going to be showing off the project for the very first time at ESL One New York in a showmatch before the grand finals and we’ll probably be releasing the map shortly after that.”

The CS:GO community has been waiting for Cache’s return since it was taken out of the Active Duty map pool in March. Although Vertigo replaced Cache in March, the majority of fans want this decision to be reversed because Vertigo has received criticism since day one.

The pros aren’t happy with Vertigo, either. But Valve is less likely to replace Vertigo before Mirage, which hasn’t been changed since Valve removed the map’s skybox to allow players to throw more grenades in June 2018.

It looks like Vertigo will get at least one more chance to stay in the map pool after Valve made a bunch of changes to it in the latest CS:GO update on July 31. But CS:GO fans are eager to play on Cache again and watch top players compete on one of the most popular maps in the game.