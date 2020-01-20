Brazilian organization paiN Gaming to move its male CS:GO team to North America

One of the most prestigious esports organizations in Brazil, paiN gaming, will send its male CS:GO team to live and compete in North America, the organization announced today.

The squad will live in Canada and will seek to attend events in the North American region as a whole. Brazilian organizations often choose to create a gaming house in Canada because the country doesn’t require a working visa like the U.S.

“2019 was an amazing year for us in CS:GO,” paiN Gaming said. “Our male team will move to Canada to practice and compete in North American championships.”

With this move, paiN won’t be able to participate in the CLUTCH circuit, one of the biggest tournaments in South America. “Together with paiN, we decided that the best thing for our team was to leave Brazil and live in Canada, possibly moving in April,” said Bruno Ono, paiN’s head coach.

PaiN had one of its best years in CS:GO in 2019. Vinícios “PKL” Coelho, Paulo “land1n” Felipe, Rodrigo “biguzera” Bittencourt, Wesley “hardzao” Lopes, and Gabriel “NEKIZ” Schenato won all of the biggest tournaments in Brazil, such as GamersClub Masters III and IV, Brasileirao season one, and CLUTCH LA League season five.

This isn’t the first time that paiN has sent a CS:GO team to North America, though. The organization tried to do so in 2016, but its squad accomplished nothing. The current team, however, has much more experience since PKL, NEKIZ, and land1n have lived and competed in North America before.