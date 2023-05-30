‘Blow it up’: NA CS:GO analyst has had enough of the Evil Geniuses project

Evil Geniuses’ stock in Counter-Strike is continuing to sink lower and lower, and one of North America’s most prominent analytical minds just wants the whole thing to end.

At IEM Dallas, the struggling NA roster were bounced today after a best-of-one loss to FaZe and a two-map best-of-three loss to Complexity. While EG were able to mount a comeback and push the PGL Antwerp Major champions to overtime on Mirage, they were slammed by Complexity on Anubis 16-2 to kick off their lower bracket series and couldn’t get across the finish line versus Complexity in overtime on Overpass.

EG have produced numerous poor performances in recent memory, and after the blowout loss on their own pick of Anubis, analyst Alex “Mauisnake” Ellenberg decided he’d seen enough before the series even ended.

“It is just so bewildering. The lack of cohesion on EG just makes me want to say one thing: Blow it up,” Maui said on the desk. “Just get rid of it, just change everything. If you want to make a huge pivot, to actually gain the favor of some of the fans, make it a full NA project, and just say ‘we’re not actually that good but we’re going to keep our partner spot.'”

Maui then shifted to the missed opportunities EG had with its massive 15-man roster, highlighting some of the players who never got a chance to play with the main lineup before they were released from EG back in April.

my frustrations with EG CSGO go beyond results which is one story, but if they stuck with the ‘blueprint’ and showed that they valued bringing up domestic talent at least i’d have an angle to keep the faith and root for them https://t.co/so32wvoowH — Mauisnake (@Mauisnake) May 30, 2023

“They had so many chances to bring in all these other players from EG Black and EG White, and the EG White guys never got a chance,” Maui said. “Why was PwnAlone not on this roster? Why did ben1337 never get a chance? These were guys signing long-term contracts that I had faith in to do something because Party Astronauts, for my money, looked better than EG have for the last two years.

“I don’t know why they couldn’t just bring some of those guys up, because then at least I can root for them. But now I just don’t care about this team, I have no hope for them, and I have no faith in them.”

Perhaps EG overheard Mauisnake in between maps, though, because they looked far better on Complexity’s pick of Overpass thanks to some terrific performances from autimatic and wiz. But EG couldn’t hold on to a 14-7 lead, losing five straight rounds to go to overtime where they would eventually lose.

Mauisnake followed up on the result, calling it a “wasted performance” from autimatic. He added that individual performances like that are why people have hope in the project, but ultimately it is the EG structure that lets them down in the end.

Autimatic tweeted after the match that this was the “last tournament of CS:GO” for EG.

About the author