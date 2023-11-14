Bad News Eagles find new home for CS2 season

After being on their own for a year and a half, Bad News Eagles have finally found themselves an organization to play for at the beginning of Counter-Strike 2 season.

On Nov. 13 on X, the Balkan team announced it signed with Guild Esports, who take another step towards CS2 esports after acquiring a female team this March. Although juanflatroo and crew won’t be playing directly under the “Guild” name, as they have been renamed as the Guild Eagles following their addition to the organization.

While the Eagles aren’t regularly making it into the playoffs of the biggest tournaments in the world, they still are well-known among CS2 community. The squad always shines the brightest during the Majors. In all three previous Valve-sponsored events, they reached the Legends Stage, even knocking out FaZe Clan at IEM Rio CS:GO Major 2022.

The CS2 scene is undergoing a heavy roster shuffle, where many top teams are switching players and looking to rebuild their lineups. Guild Eagles seem to be an exception and aim to begin the new era of Counter-Strike with the same roster, coached by former Major winner Devilwalk.

At the time of writing, less than six months are left before the first CS2 Major, which is hosted by PGL and set to take place in Copenhagen in March 2024. If Guild Eagles are to live up to their roster’s history, their presence at the Major should be just a formality.

So far, however, Guild Eagles have failed to make the finals of any CS2 tournament. They participated in online events like CCT East Europe Series 3, but they haven’t been able to make it past the quarterfinals so far.

Still, with proper support from Guild, things can only get better for the Balkan team, who have more than once proved they’re a force to be reckoned with.