Bad News Eagles appoints 2-time CS:GO Major champion as head coach

Two-time CS:GO Major champion Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg officially become the head coach of Bad News Eagles today. This move follows all the speculation since December 2022 when he was spotted practicing with the team.

Devilwalk arrives to replace Klesti “stikle-” Kola on the Kosovar team, who was their coach since February 2022 and left in December after helping them qualify for both Majors last year. Devilwalk, on the other hand, had been looking for a new team since he left the Swedish team Savage in August 2022 and will hope to bring Bad News Eagles to the next level. He won DreamHack Winter 2013, the first CS:GO Major, as a player for Fnatic and the ESL One Katowice Major in 2015 as the coach for Fnatic.

“I had a few offers but working with such a talented bunch feels like the perfect fit for me, I think what they do on the server can be elevated to new heights and I believe I can be the person helping them achieve new goals,” Devilwalk said. “They have shown character and determination and by no surprise are a fan favorite to watch with their high intensity, amazing skill, and wearing their hearts on their sleeves.”

The manager of Bad News Eagles, James Banks, who also works as an interviewer and host for esports events, said the team had no choice but to deny the rumors of Devilwalk joining since they didn’t know the move would come to fruition. The Kosovar team is still looking for one organization to play for, according to Banks.

If Flatron “juanflatroo” Halimi and crew don’t find an organization in time for the BLAST Paris Major in May, they’ll try to qualify for their third Valve-sponsored tournament in a row as Bad New Eagles and secure the sticker money all for themselves.