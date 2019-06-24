AVANGAR move Fitch from starting CS:GO roster to transfer list

After failing to qualify for ESL One Cologne 2019 and falling early out of the 2019 DreamHack Open Summer, AVANGAR has decided to put Bektiyar “fitch” Bahytov on its transfer list. It’s been a tough year so far for the team, which has prompted changes to its roster.

The 26-year-old rifler has been on AVANGAR for almost an entire year, having helped them rise up to a peak of No. 13 in HLTV’s rankings. The team rose to these heights after a surprising performance at the 2019 IEM Katowice Major, which saw AVANGAR beat several top tier teams like FaZe Clan, NRG Esports, G2 Esports, TYLOO, and FURIA.

AVANGAR on Twitter CS:GO ROSTER UPDATE Starting today, @fitchBBM will no longer represent our starting five and will be listed on transfer respectively. History cannot forget all the victories we’ve achieved together and we wish him good luck on another side, whatever it will be.

Fitch also helped his team win some smaller tournaments over the past few months, including DreamHack Open Rio de Janeiro 2019 and season one of WePlay! Forge of Masters. But they weren’t able to find success at any of the top-tier tournaments they played at.

AVANGAR hasn’t commented or confirmed who will be taking the open spot on the roster just yet. There is, however, one player on the inactive list that could return for the team’s upcoming events—rifler Aidyn “KrizzeN” Turlybekov. The 19-year-old has been sidelined due to health issues since March.

The team must now lock in its roster for the StarLadder Major—they’re obligated to submit a final lineup by June 25, which is only a day away. We should expect another roster announcement from the team soon.