Atrocious keybinds didn’t stop CS:GO pro from reaching Major Playoffs—including inverted mouse

This Dutch rifler has some of the most exotic keybinds in pro play.

Most CS:GO pros with the standard FPS keybinds like moving with “WASD” and shooting with “Mouse1,” but Fnatic rifler Dion “FASHR” Derksen is not your average pro.

The 26-year-old helped Fnatic reach Major playoffs at IEM Rio for the first time since ELEAGUE Boston Major in 2018 with some of the most exotic keybinds in the entire community. He moves forward by clicking “Mouse2”, goes backward with “;”, moves right with “.”, and goes left when he presses “,”.

And this is not everything. FASHR jumps with “?” rather than space, crouches with “M”, reloads with “K”, and unbelievably plays with inverted mouse. FASHR said there’s no reason for him to use such atrocious keybinds in CS:GO, but the inverted mouse he actually learned from watching his father play Flight Simulator when he was a child, according to an old Endpoint video.

“This guy must be stupid,” FASHR jokingly said about his CS:GO settings going viral once again on the game’s official subreddit. The Dutch rifler joined from ECSTATIC in August 2022 and helped the “Black and Orange” qualify for their first Major since IEM Katowice in 2019.

FASHR averaged a 0.93 rating in IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage, according to HLTV, which is not ideal for a non-IGL player, but recovered in Legends Stage with a 1.19 rating across five maps played.

If the common CS:GO settings aren’t doing the job for you, you can try to play like FASHR and see if your results in matchmaking improve. His settings can be downloaded here.