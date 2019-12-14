Astralis sweep Team Liquid to win BLAST Pro Series Global Finals

The battle of the best CS:GO teams has concluded with Astralis coming out on top today and defeating Team Liquid 2-0 at this year’s BLAST Pro Series Global Finals.

The Danes have solidified their place as undoubtedly the best team in CS:GO and concluded their 2019 season with two Major trophies and six regular tournament victories.

The Danes took a commanding 8-0 lead over Liquid at the start of the first map. The North Americans started to come alive on the CT-side, winning seven rounds. But this wasn’t enough to beat Astralis.

The second map was Nuke, which is statistically Liquid’s worst map with a 33 percent win ratio over the past three months. Astralis’ lowest win record on any map is Overpass with a 60 percent win ratio, making Astralis one of, if not the most, versatile teams in the game, according to HLTV.

BLAST Pro Series – LIVE NOW on Twitter THE MASTERMIND – @gla1ve_csgo 🧠 A 1v2 smoke defuse to keep the round streak going! #BLASTGlobalFinal https://t.co/wl1eetAPtg

The match was close but still edged in Astralis’ favor. The Danes completed the sweep with standout performances from AWPer Nicolai “device” Reedtz, rifler Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, and in-game leader Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander.

This marks a standout year from Astralis. But Liquid deserve credit where it’s due; they have assembled the best team in North American history and will look to get revenge on the Danes in 2020.