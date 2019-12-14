Astralis sweep Team Liquid to win BLAST Pro Series Global Finals

The battle of the best CS:GO teams has concluded with Astralis coming out on top today and defeating Team Liquid 2-0 at this year’s BLAST Pro Series Global Finals.
The Danes have solidified their place as undoubtedly the best team in CS:GO and concluded their 2019 season with two Major trophies and six regular tournament victories.
The Danes took a commanding 8-0 lead over Liquid at the start of the first map. The North Americans started to come alive on the CT-side, winning seven rounds. But this wasn’t enough to beat Astralis.
The second map was Nuke, which is statistically Liquid’s worst map with a 33 percent win ratio over the past three months. Astralis’ lowest win record on any map is Overpass with a 60 percent win ratio, making Astralis one of, if not the most, versatile teams in the game, according to HLTV.
The match was close but still edged in Astralis’ favor. The Danes completed the sweep with standout performances from AWPer Nicolai “device” Reedtz, rifler Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, and in-game leader Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander.
This marks a standout year from Astralis. But Liquid deserve credit where it’s due; they have assembled the best team in North American history and will look to get revenge on the Danes in 2020.