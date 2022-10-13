Astralis reportedly looking to trade CS:GO player for up-and-coming star

Astralis is aiming to trade a CS:GO player for an up-and-coming star.

The team is looking to acquire Sprout’s Victor “Staehr” Staehr in a trade that would see Asger “Farlig” Jensen go the other way, according to a report by Jaxon.GG.

Staehr only recently made a name for himself after being a crucial part of Sprout’s successful run at Europe RMR A for the IEM Rio Major. In the tournament, the team defeated forZe, Spirit, and B8, losing only to FaZe Clan after numerous overtimes. With a 3-1 record, they claimed a spot in the Legends Stage of the Major.

In the same tournament, Astralis failed to qualify and missed its first CS:GO Major as an organization. The team had to play with stand-in Mikkel “MistR” Thomsen, who replaced Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke. The latter was released following the RMR after it revealed he participated in a fistfight in Malta.

Astralis also benched head coach Martin “trace” Heldt.

The team is also reportedly close to re-signing Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Reports indicate that both Astralis and NIP have agreed to a price for the player.

The transfer of Staehr cannot be made before the Brazilian Major, since the rules forbid orgs from changing their roster between the RMR and the Major.