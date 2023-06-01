Astralis prodigy lands jaw-dropping ‘play of the tournament’ with the Deagle at IEM Dallas

IEM Dallas 2023 is the first offline tournament for the young and up-and-coming Astralis player Alexander “Altekz” Givskov, but he’s already managed to produce some mind-bogglingly impressive highlights, like a “play of the tournament” 4K with the Desert Eagle.

Astralis were playing ENCE in the upper bracket final of Group B on May 30, with the second map being Nuke. On the CT side, Altekz was holding ramp alongside dev1ce with just Desert Eagles. But the pistol was more than enough for the 19-year-old prodigy to rapidly secure four headshots and the round for Astralis.

CS:GO fans praised Altekz’s incredible shots on social media. “The best 4k I’ve ever seen,” one of the top posts on Reddit reads. “One more shot and that’s arguably the best ace of the year,” “play of the tournament,” fans commented.

Altekz joined Astralis in April to replace CS:GO legend Xyp9x after leaving the org’s academy squad. Since then, he has played in three online tournaments with the team. IEM Dallas 2023 is his first LAN competition with the main squad.

He’s had a decent tournament so far, averaging a 0.93 rating after six maps, according to HLTV. While these aren’t incredible stats, he’s performing well for his first offline event.

In the end, Astralis lost the series 2-1 to ENCE. But because it was an upper-bracket final, they qualified for the quarterfinals either way. They’ll match up against MOUZ for a chance to face Heroic in the IEM Dallas 2023 semifinals.

