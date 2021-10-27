Astralis is reportedly selling Bubzkji

Astralis is actively offering Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen, one of its CS:GO riflers, to other organizations, according to a report by Danish media outlet Jaxon.

This news comes amid Astralis’ campaign at the PGL Stockholm Major, in which Bubzkji was left out of the active lineup despite having helped the team qualify via the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments. The 23-year-old was replaced by in-game leader gla1ve, who missed the last few events due to the birth of his first child.

Multiple organizations reportedly told Jaxon that Astralis offered Bubzkji to them. The Danish organization recently renewed the contracts of gla1ve and Xyp9x, but it’s still unclear if dupreeh, Magisk, and head coach Danny “zonic” Sørensen will renew their contracts that are due to expire at the end of 2021. Regardless of whether they renew, it seems like Astralis has no plans to use Bubzkji moving forward.

The former MAD Lions star has been a part of Astralis since July and spent more time on the sidelines as a substitute than playing with the active lineup. He was pretty disappointed after the organization chose to not use him in the PGL Stockholm Major.

“I am devastated to be left out, after being there to qualify,” Bubzkji wrote on Twitter following Astralis’ announcement prior to the Major. “Losing out on my first major and not being able to play in front of a ‘home’ crowd hurts. But sadly there are only five spots.”

Astralis are currently 0-2 in the PGL Stockholm Major Challengers Stage and will play their first elimination match against GODSENT today at 9:15am CT.