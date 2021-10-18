The Clutch Minister re-signs: Astralis extends Xyp9x’s contract until 2025

Veteran CS:GO player Xyp9x has re-signed with Astralis for four more years, the organization announced today.

“Astralis has been a part of me for so many years,” Xyp9x said. “It is no secret that I had other options, but I am truly excited that we have come to an agreement that means I can stay right here, where I feel at home. With my future settled, I can now use all my energy and focus to get the team back where we belong, starting with the coming tournament in Stockholm.”

Xyp9x joined Astralis in 2016 following stints with teams like TSM, Team Dignitas, Copenhagen Wolves, and Fnatic. Two years later, the Clutch Minister helped lead the team to one of the most dominant periods in recent memory.

They won 10 S-tier events through 2018, including the 2018 London Major, IEM Chicago, and the ESL Pro League season eight. They also claimed the Intel Grand Slam title with ease, establishing themselves as one of the best rosters in CS:GO history.

“Over the years, we have built an extremely strong culture on and around our Counter-Strike team, and Andreas is one of those who has always been willing to challenge the existing,” Astralis’ sports director Kasper Hvidt said. “At the same time, he is unbelievably reliable in terms of performance, and it really takes a lot to knock him off course.”

Hvidt also said that although Xyp9x is a big part of their identity as a team today, he’ll be a huge part of their future in CS:GO. But for now, he and the rest of the squad will have to focus on the upcoming 2021 PGL Stockholm Major, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 26.