Astralis head coach dismisses CS:GO roster changes: ‘We’re just going to keep working’

After a brilliant run in Cologne, the Danish squad plan to stay together for the foreseeable future.

Astralis’ head coach is determined to keep the Danish CS:GO roster together throughout the summer break.

In an interview with HLTV following the conclusion of IEM Cologne 2022, Martin “trace” Heldt said Astralis is a long-term project and one that won’t require changes for the foreseeable future.

“No, we’re just going to keep working,” trace said when asked about any potential changes in the forthcoming weeks. “It’s always a long-term project, we’re not playing to win the next tournament, we’re playing to win, let’s say in six months or whatever.”

The current Astralis roster has been together since February 2022—when Farlig joined the team from FunPlus Phoenix.

“We’re hopeful our preparation and practice will show in the next couple of months because that’s our goal, and it showed kind of now, so we’re working in the right direction,” trace added.

Besides an impressive semifinal run in Cologne, Astralis picked up a positive result in the Roobet Cup 2022 in June, and reached the final of the Pinnacle Cup Championship 2022 that same month. They, however, didn’t meet expectations in most of the big tournaments throughout the first half of the year.

A solution to Astralis’ problems could involve device returning to the roster and replacing Farlig, who has underperformed in the AWPer role at times. Device is currently on a break from competitive play but rumors have hinted at him making a return.

In an interview in June, Farlig admitted if devices were to return, there wouldn’t be anything he could do about it. “I definitely try not to think about it. If device comes back what the fuck can I do about it, right,” he said. “It is what it is, all I can do is play the games that I’m going to play, however many that is. Maybe it’s many now, so I try to play them better.”