All teams qualified for Legends Stage at PGL Stockholm Major

With Astralis beating Team Spirit today to claim the last spot in the Legends Stage of the PGL Stockholm Major, we now know all of the squads that will compete in the next stage of the CS:GO tournament.

Eight teams didn’t have to go through the Challengers Stage, which took place over the past couple of days. They’ll begin their Major journey tomorrow thanks to higher placings in their Regional Major Rankings.

Sixteen teams came to Stockholm earlier and started the event on Oct. 26 to fight for spots in the Legends Stage. For FaZe Clan and Copenhagen Flames, it was a piece of cake and they advanced with 3-0 records. Other teams, like favorites Astralis or Heroic, had to play more series to claim their spot among the world’s best.

But now, the first part of the first CS:GO Major in over two years is over and all of the participants in the main event are set. Here’s the complete list of the 16 teams that will start competing in the Legends Stage tomorrow.

Natus Vincere

Gambit

Ninjas in Pyjamas

G2 Esports

Team Vitality

Team Liquid

Evil Geniuses

FURIA

FaZe Clan

Copenhagen Flames

ENCE

Entropiq

Virtus.Pro

Astralis

Heroic

MOUZ

The Legends Stage of the PGL Stockholm Major will begin on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3am CT. The first two rounds of clashes will be best-of-ones, while the qualifying and elimination matches will be played in a best-of-three format.

You can browse through the opening matchups and stay up to date with the PGL Stockholm Major scores, standings, and schedule here.