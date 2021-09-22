Here are all of CS:GO’s Operation Riptide skins

There's a hell of a lot of skins to unpack.

CS:GO’s 11th Operation—Operation Riptide—hit the live servers on Sept. 21, introducing a myriad of new features to the game.

The latest Operation since Broken Fang in December 2020, Riptide includes new maps, an overhauled mission system, new ways to play game modes like team and free-for-all deathmatch, shorter competitive matches, private queues, balance changes, and, of course, cosmetics.

Running until Feb. 20, 2022, according to a post by Valve, the Operation comes with not one, not two but five cases and collections, including the standard Riptide Case and the 2021 Train, Mirage, Dust 2, and Vertigo collections.

Here are all the new CS:GO available in Operation Riptide.

Riptide case

The Riptide weapon case features 17 community-made weapon finishes and includes Gamma Doppler knives as rare special items.

Desert Eagle | Ocean Drive AK-47 | Leet Museo SSG 08 | Turbo Peek Glock-18 | Snack Attack MAC-10 | Toybox M4A4 | Spider Lily MP9 | Mount Fuji Five-SeveN | Boost Protocol FAMAS | ZX Spectron MAG-7 | BI83 Spectrum XM1014 | Watchdog USP-S | Black Lotus PP-Bizon | Lumen MP7 | Guerilla G3SG1 | Keeping Tabs Duel Berettas | Thread AUG | Plague

The 2021 Train collection

M4A4 | The Coalition Glock-19 | Gammer Doppler FAMAS | Meltdown MAC-10 | Propaganda USP-S | Whiteout CZ75-Auto | Syndicate AWP | POP AWP P2000 | Space Race MPD-SD | Autumn Twilly NOVA | Red Quartz Desert Eagle | Sputnik M4A1-S | Fizzy POP SSG 08 | Spring Twilly AUG | Amber Fade UMP-45 | Full Stop Tec-9 | Safety Net R8-Revolver | Blaze

The 2021 Mirage collection

AWP | Desert Hydra Desert Eagle | Fennec Fox MP5-SD | Oxide Oasis AUG | Sand Storm Glock-18 | Pink DDPAT XM1014 | Elegant Vines SG 553 | Desert Blossom M249 | Humidor MP9 | Music Box USP-S | Purple DDPAT P90 | Verdant Growth CZ75-Auto | Midnight Palm FAMAS | CaliCamo Dual Berettas | Drift Wood SSG 08 | Prey MAC-10 | Sienna Damask MAG-7 | Navy Sheen PP-Bizon | Anolis P250 | Drought

The 2021 Dust 2 collection

AK-47 | Gold Arabesque SSG 08 | Death Strike UMP-45 | Fade MAC-10 | Case Hardened M4A4 | Red DDPAT USP-S | Orange Anolis Galil AR | Amber Fade G3SG1 | New Roots Nova | Quick Sand P250 | Black and Tan M249 | Midnight Palm Five SeveN | Withered Vine MP9 | Old Roots AUG | Spalted Wood Sawed-Off | Parched MP7 | Prey SG 553 | Bleached P90 | Desert DDPAT R8 Revolver | Desert Brush

The 2021 Vertigo collection

M4A1-S | Imminent Danger SG 553 | Hazard Pay Five SeveN | Fall Hazard P250 | Digital Architect MAG-7 | Prism Terrace Galil AR | CAUTION! Negev | Infrastructure Nova | Interlock P90 | Schematic AK-47 | Green Laminate PP-Bizon | Breaker Box SSG 08 | Carbon Fiber UMP-45 | Mechanism Glock-18 | Red Tire Dual Berettas | Oil Change CZ75-Auto | Framework XM1014 | Blue Tire FAMAS | Faulty Wiring MAC-10 | Strats

All images via Valve