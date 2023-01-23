All CS:GO teams attending IEM Brazil 2023

Sixteen of the best CS:GO teams in the world will travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in April 2023 to play in the $250,000 IEM Brazil event.

This will be the official return of a CS:GO tournament organized by ESL to Brazil following the IEM Rio Major in November 2022. The country surprised the community with its passionate fans and many players praised the crowd for the atmosphere they created during the second Valve-sponsored tournament of 2022.

ESL will split the 16 teams attending IEM Brazil into two double-elimination format groups. The top three teams from each group will advance to the playoffs, with the group winner going straight to the semifinals, and the second-place and third-place squads moving to the quarterfinals instead. Once in the playoffs, teams will play in a single-elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-threes, except for the best-of-ones in the opening round and the best-of-five in the grand final.

The winner of IEM Brazil will qualify for the main stage of IEM Cologne in July and earn $100,000 in prize money. There will be at least one Brazilian team at IEM Brazil in the form of FURIA, but the majority of the teams attending are Europeans, as it is with other S-tier CS:GO events.

Here are all of the teams attending IEM Brazil in April 2023. The competition is set to be played from April 17 to 23.

Who are the teams playing at IEM Brazil 2023?

European teams

Natus Vincere (partnered team)

FaZe Clan (partnered team)

Vitality (partnered team)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (partnered team)

MOUZ (partnered team)

Fnatic (partnered team)

Heroic (ESL World Ranking)

Outsiders (ESL World Ranking)

Cloud9 (ESL World Ranking)

OG (ESL World Ranking)

TBD (qualifier)

TBD (qualifier)

South American teams

FURIA

TBD (qualifier)

North American teams

TBD (qualifier)

Asian teams