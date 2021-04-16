ALEX officially leaves Cloud9’s CS:GO roster

Alex McMeekin has left Cloud9 and become a free agent. The 25-year-old is now going to assess his options—whether it be in CS:GO or VALORANT.

This move comes just under three weeks after C9 announced it would be ceasing operations within CS:GO due to being “dissatisfied with the level of results the team.”

Officially a free agent. Thanks to everyone at @cloud9 and my teammates, all of whom would make a great addition to any team.

Moving forward I’ll be assessing all of my options within CS & Valorant

You can contact me via DMs or by email : [email protected] — ALEX (@CSGOALEX) April 15, 2021

ALEX was the in-game leader for C9’s CS:GO team after being acquired from Team Vitality last September and signing a three-year, $1.65 million contract. He competed with the team in nine events over six months, failing to crack the top four in any large event.

On March 26, two days after the team finished 17th at ESL Pro League Season 13, C9 suspended its CS:GO division, released coach Elmapuddy, and listed the entire roster as inactive.

With ALEX’s departure, C9 still has high-level talent like Xeppaa, es3tag, mezii, and floppy under contract. General manager Henry “⁠HenryG⁠” Greer and C9 mutually agreed to part ways on April 6.

It is unclear what negotiations went on between the org and player, but ALEX likely gave back a significant portion of his original contract in order to facilitate a release.

Cloud9 “remain passionate” about competing in CS:GO and said it aims to return to competitive play in the future.