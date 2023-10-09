A Counter-Strike legend could review one of your CS2 matches for free

Karrigan, a professional Counter-Strike player who has been active since CS: 1.6, will start reviewing CS2 demos of any player in the world just as he did during the CS:GO era.

One of the best ways to improve in CS is getting your demo reviewed by someone with a deep knowledge of the game, and there’s arguably no one better than karrigan. The in-game leader has been competing for 15 years and won many titles recently in CS:GO, most notably the PGL Antwerp Major in 2022 and ESL Pro League season 17 in March 2023, which netted FaZe Clan its first Intel Grand Slam.

If you want to have the chance of getting your CS2 demo reviewed by karrigan, all that you have to do is fill out this document and let karrigan know what you want him to focus on. This is a win-win situation as the person gets feedback from one of the most respected CS players in the world and karrigan gets to post it on YouTube as he did for CS:GO.

New Counter-Strike means new karrigan Reviews!



If you have a CS2 demo you want me to analyze and review then submit it through this link https://t.co/eCqrNkEwjg pic.twitter.com/nBFV90t8LE — karrigan (@karriganCSGO) October 9, 2023

“I’m looking forward to how you guys will approach this game, and I have to figure out how we [FaZe] are going to approach it, so maybe we can help each other,” karrigan said.

At least for now, karrigan is only going to review demos from FACEIT as players are having a hard time recording their matches in CS2 Premier after Valve disabled the automatic feature at the beginning of October. You can, however, use alternative methods to record your Premier demos and send them to karrigan.

If you want to watch the reviews karrigan makes, check his YouTube channel. Even if you send him your demo and he doesn’t review it, you can still learn the basics of CS2 by just watching other people’s reviews and taking note of what he says.

