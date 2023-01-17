2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups: How to watch, scores, brackets, results

The teams are ready to come back to the server.

The competitive season of tier-one CS:GO in 2023 will kick off with the $177,500 BLAST Premier Spring Groups from Jan. 19 to 29.

The tournament will feature all 12 CS:GO teams partnered with BLAST, including some of the best in the world like FaZe Clan, Heroic, G2, Liquid, and Natus Vincere. The event is essentially a competition that will see six squads advance directly to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals, while the bottom half will have to attend the Spring Showdown alongside non-partnered teams from all over the world.

Spring Groups will be played from BLAST’s studio in Copenhagen. The 12 teams were split into three double-elimination format groups. The winner from each group will advance to the Spring Final. The remaining teams will be moved to the play-in stage, which will have three single-elimination gauntlets and the winner of each gauntlet will advance to Spring Final. All matches of Spring Groups will be best-of-threes.

Here’s everything you need to know about BLAST Premier Spring Groups, including how to watch, standings, scores, and results. This article will be updated during the competition so you can keep track of what’s happening.

How to watch 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups

The tournament will be broadcasted on BLAST’s Twitch and YouTube channels, and on BLAST’s own broadcast platform BLAST.tv. You can also follow the competition in other languages as content creators like Gaules and Emil “HeatoN” Christensen have the rights to broadcast the event.

2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups brackets

Screengrab via Liquipedia

2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups schedule and results

All times are listed in Central Time and are subject to delays.

Thursday, Jan. 19

8am: Heroic vs. EG

11:30am: Vitality vs. Astralis

Friday, Jan. 20

5am: FaZe vs. Complexity

8am: Liquid vs. OG

11:30am: G2 vs. BIG

Saturday, Jan. 21