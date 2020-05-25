16-year-old Bymas to stand-in for olofmeister on FaZe

Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras will be FaZe Clan’s new fifth CS:GO player on a stand-in basis, the organization announced today.

The 16-year-old Lithuanian is stepping in for olofmeister. The legendary player decided to take a break from competitive play last week. Olofmeister is expected to be away for a couple of months at least. He left due to fatigue and motivation problems.

Bymas is a relatively-unknown youngster who lacks experience at the highest level of competitive CS:GO. He hasn’t played any matches against top-30 teams, according to HLTV’s database. The 16-year-old, however, plays in the FACEIT Pro League (FPL), a third-party matchmaking league for pros and streamers.

Today we begin the DreamHack Masters Group Stage. We will be playing with Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras as our stand-in. Tune in at 5:30 PM CET to watch our first match vs GODSENT! https://t.co/7R2IcipFFA — #FaZeUp (@FaZeUpdate) May 25, 2020

Bymas placed first in the FPL in October 2019 and caught the attention of FaZe’s in-game leader and star NiKo, who picked him as his “bold prediction” in HLTV’s top-20 CS:GO players of 2019 series.

With Bymas’ signing, FaZe continues to bet on unproven talent. The organization used the same strategy last year when it decided to add Helvijs “broky” Saukants on trial, another player mostly known for FPL at the time. The bet paid off since broky showed potential and was officially signed.

Bymas will debut with FaZe today at 10:30am CT against GODSENT at DreamHack Masters Spring Europe. If the youngster proves himself, he may get to play in other tournaments with FaZe, such as BLAST Premier Spring Europe finals, which will start right after DreamHack Masters Spring Europe on June 15.