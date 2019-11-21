100 Thieves won’t compete at DreamHack Open Winter

100 Thieves will no longer participate in DreamHack Open Winter, which is set to be played from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

The Australians are the fifth-best CS:GO team in the world, according to HLTV’s rankings, and were the highest-ranked team announced for DreamHack Open Winter. The tournament organizer hasn’t revealed a replacement yet.

Although 100 Thieves hasn’t explained why the team pulled out of the tournament, their tight schedule is the most reasonable explanation. DreamHack Open Winter will finish just two days before the ESL Pro League season 10 finals in Odense, Denmark, which is a five-hour drive from Jönköping, Sweden, where DreamHack Open Winter will be played.

DreamHack will have a hard time finding a top team like 100 Thieves on such short notice. The best teams are competing at the ESL Pro League, but some of them will also play at the ECS season eight finals, which will happen at the same time as DreamHack Open Winter.

Vitality may be one of DreamHack’s options since Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut and crew won’t play at the ESL Pro League season 10 finals or ECS season eight finals. They’re the sixth-best team in the world, according to HLTV, and would bring the same or even more exposure that 100 Thieves would.

With 100 Thieves’ out of this event, the team list for DreamHack Open Winter features FURIA, Heroic, CR4ZY, forZe, ex-Tricked, SJ, and Marskalk.