Tricked reportedly sold its CS:GO roster to an undisclosed buyer for over $300,000

Danish organization Tricked Esports sold its CS:GO lineup today to an undisclosed buyer in what the org called “the biggest transfer in Danish esport history.”

Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen, Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen, Rasmus “sjuush” Beck, Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand, and Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen were reportedly sold for more than $300,000, according to dust2.dk.

Nicolai Petersen on Twitter Thanks for everything @TRICKED_esport – im really excited for the future together with my 4 boys! This team is something special 😍

Tricked became more relevant in the second half of the CS:GO season. The Danes surprisingly won the V4 Future Esports Festival in September, a $331,000 tournament in Hungary that featured stronger teams like mousesports, NiP, and MIBR.

Although the buyer hasn’t been revealed, Tricked said that “the players will take a seat much higher within the esports ecosystem.”

“Our business model is simply not designed around having the single best team in the world within our ranks,” Tricked said. “Our ambition is to open our doors and generate new opportunities to young people, moving existing teams in the right direction as well as helping them reach their goals—individually and as a team.”

This is a huge business transaction for Tricked, who’s been investing in CS:GO since 2014. The organization said that it’ll reveal more details about HUNDEN and crew’s new team in the future, but didn’t say if the org will sign a new CS:GO roster.

HUNDEN’s squad is scheduled to attend DreamHack Open Winter, which will start next week on Nov. 29. It’s unclear if they’ll play under their new org’s banner or create a temporary name.