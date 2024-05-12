What is the difference between Cookie Run Kingdom servers? – CRK Server Guide

When you start Cookie Run: Kingdom for the first time, the game will ask you to choose a server. The list of CRK servers is short, but the game doesn’t quite explain their differences.

When I created my first Cookie Run: Kingdom account, I chose a server based on name alone. I selected Pure Vanilla just because I like the flavor, and I found myself among veteran Cookie Run: Kingdom players as a rookie. Thankfully, my experience will prevent you from making the same mistake.

What are the servers in Cookie Run: Kingdom, and which one should you choose?

A flavourful server list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re a new Cookie Run: Kingdom player, you should choose the Dark Cacao server. At the time of writing, Dark Cacao is the best and latest server in the game, so it would be easier for you to catch up to the active players there.

In total, there are currently three servers in Cookie Run: Kingdom:

Pure Vanilla : This is the oldest server in Cookie Run: Kingdom, and it’s filled with veteran players, making starting fresh here a real challenge.

: This is the oldest server in Cookie Run: Kingdom, and it’s filled with veteran players, making starting fresh here a real challenge. Hollyberry : This server opened later than Pure Vanilla and has a decent mixture of experienced and new players.

: This server opened later than Pure Vanilla and has a decent mixture of experienced and new players. Dark Cacao: This is the youngest Cookie Run: Kingdom server, making it the best place for beginners.

The main difference between the Cookie Run: Kingdom is their age. Servers located at the top of the list are older and have existed longer than those at the bottom of the server list. While you can always select Pure Vanilla or Hollyberry for a challenge, I recommend starting in Dark Cacao since it technically has a more even playground.

If you’re reading this in the future, and there’s a new server just below Dark Cacao, then you should choose that one instead. When it comes to servers in Cookie Run: Kingdom, thne latest is always better since the server will be less populated with max-progression players.

Do servers matter in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

They really do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, servers matter in Cookie Run: Kingdom, especially if you’re a new player. While experienced players can get away with choosing one of the older servers in the game, you’ll want to play in the newest servers as a rookie.

New Cookie Run: Kingdom servers tend to be located at the bottom side of the server list. These will often be marked with a “Suggested” tab, and you should choose the latest servers when you’re starting as a new player.

Can you change servers in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Your server selection Cookie Run: Kingdom matters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, you can’t change servers in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Once you decide, it’ll be final unless you decide to create a new account.

Since there’s no way to switch servers later in Cookie Run: Kingdom, your initial choice will impact your overall experience in the game. Players just starting Cookie Run: Kingdom should select the most recent server in the game, which is often located at the end of the server list.

Cookie Run: Kingdom server status — how to check CRK’s server status

Server outages prevent you from logging into CRK. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cookie Run: Kingdom’s servers mostly go online during maintenance, and these downtimes mostly last for a few hours.

The easiest way to check Cookie Run: Kingdom’s server status is by checking the game’s X (formerly Twitter) account and community hubs, like Reddit. When the servers go down, players often create threads on forums and the developers generally post updates on social media.

Once you make up your mind and decide on a server, you’ll get to focus on assembling powerful teams from all Cookie Run: Kingdom characters and the best Epic Cookies.

