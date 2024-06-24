Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Rebel Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom
Image via Devsisters
Category:
Cookie Run
Mobile

Best Rebel Cookie toppings build guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Not your ordinary rebel.
Image of David Gealogo
David Gealogo
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 05:17 pm

In Cookie Run Kingdom, damaging and defeating enemies is the name of the game. That is why using Cookies that deal striking attacks is the default strategy in combat missions and in the Arena, which includes Rebel Cookie.

Recommended Videos

Rebel Cookie is one-of-a-kind, with an unusual role for his best position. His looks are also different from the usual aesthetics of Cookies in the game. But when it comes to his prowess in fights, you can always rely on him, especially to what he can do as someone who can tank for his teammates while also dealing huge damage to enemies.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rebel Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings that you can use.

Best Rebel Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

To maximize Rebel Cookie’s recommended Front position, you can use five Solid Almond toppings for him. But when you opt to use him as a damaging Front Cookie, the best toppings that you can build are five Swift Chocolate toppings.

Rebel Cookie toppings
The best offense comes from the best defense. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Rebel Cookie’s ability is called Here, There, Everywhere. When he uses this, Rebel Cookie deals damage and decreases enemies’ defense, making them more vulnerable to all types of damage. As for his teammates, Rebel Cookie increases their critical strike chance and grants a shield for them. He then creates two decoys that can push enemies back, dealing more damage depending on the number of hits that he can stack. The ability makes him a formidable Cookie to deal with.

The five Solid Almond toppings is the best option for Rebel Cookie if you use another damage-dealing Front Cookie in your team. As for the five Swift Chocolate toppings build, you can choose to use these if you use another Front Cookie which focuses on sustaining the damage for your team.

Who is Rebel Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Rebel Cookie is the only Ambush-type Cookie who is best positioned in the Front so far. He was released during the Dawn of the Dragon update in 2024 as an Epic-rare Cookie. He uses magic as the main power source of his ability, and is known to be a Robin Hood-esque character who steals Jellies and distributes those to all the villagers.

Rebel Cookie
Are you ready to strike? Screenshot via Dot Esports

In terms of his looks, Rebel Cookie resembles a gingerbread man who is also a ninja warrior figure. He wears a brown hat, his outfit is more of a kimono-type garment, and he uses a wooden stick as his main weapon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of David Gealogo
David Gealogo
Strategic Content Writer for Dot Esports from the Philippines, mainly for Marvel Snap, Fortnite, card games, MOBA, battle-royale, general gaming, and more. Previously wrote news articles and guides for Gfinity Esports, Sportskeeda, Esports.net, and GINX Esports TV. Also a competitive Marvel Snap player under my in-game name: Davidwaaaa, a leaderboard Infinite player and joining multiple Snap tournaments. Sheesh. Let's get in touch: dgealogo@gmail.com