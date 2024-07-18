Best Clotted Cream Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

Light-type Cookies often exhibit peace and order in their storylines in Cookie Run Kingdom. One of those is Clotted Cream Cookie, who is a noble yet powerful Cookie in the game.

Clotted Cream Cookie shows off an elegant and graceful vibe when you see him. Still, he is vicious when it comes to combat, especially in what he can do when he uses his magic to defeat enemies all at once, especially the one who is closest to him.

Here’s everything you need to know about Clotted Cream Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings that you can use.

Best Clotted Cream Cookie toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

The best toppings that you can use for Clotted Cream Cookie are either five Searing Raspberry or five Swift Chocolate toppings. Using the former will increase his maximum damage output, while the latter will allow you to use Clotted Cream Cookie’s ability as many times as possible.

Clotted Cream Cookie’s ability is known as Consul’s Orders. It creates a Light Cage to the nearest enemy he is facing, lasting up to 4.8 seconds. Clotted Cream Cookie deals area damage for up to 189 percent of Light-type damage to all enemies that can be reached, as well as blocking buffs for the target enemy. Once the Light Cage disappears, Clotted Cream Cookie will still deal damage to enemies, and he will remain resistant to interrupting effects.

Increasing Clotted Cream Cookie’s maximum damage output using the five Searing Raspberry toppings can be done if he is your main damager in the team, making him focus on dealing large damage all at once. But if he is your secondary damager, you can go for the five Swift Chocolate toppings to spam the ability instead, making him a supporting unit that focuses on lowering the HP of all the enemies.

Who is Clotted Cream Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Clotted Cream Cookie is a Super Epic rare, Magic-type Cookie who is best positioned in the Middle. He was first released during The Council of Heroes update in 2022. In the game’s lore, Clotted Cream Cookie is the youngest member of the Convocation of Elders and the Consul of the Creme Republic, and plays a major role in the Cookie Odyssey special episode.

In terms of aesthetic, Clotted Cream Cookie is mostly covered in shades of cream white and gold. He resembles some sort of an admiral in his outfit.

