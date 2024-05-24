Best Butter Roll Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

In terms of picking the best choices in creating your teams, Butter Roll Cookie may not be included there at first glance. He’s an Epic-rare Cookie, leaving him among the average Cookies based on his rarity alone. But when used with the right toppings, he can be a great defender in any Cookie Run Kingdom team.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about Butter Roll Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings guide that you can use for him.

Who is Butter Roll Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Butter Roll Cookie is a Charge-type Cookie best placed in Front. He plays a major role in the Cookie Laboratorium story, where he was kidnapped but became the director and Cookie creation researcher of the group called Cookies of Darkness.

They serve as loyalists to Dark Enchantress Cookie, who is currently a non-playable character but the main antagonist of Cookie Run Kingdom.

Rolling for damage. Screenshot via Cookie Run Wiki

Butter Roll Cookie wears laboratory attire, but he is mainly covered with light brown and maroon aesthetic. He also has a whisk, which is his main weapon.

Butter Roll Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Butter Roll Cookie’s ability is called Dough Experiment. Here, he spins his whisk to deal damage to the enemies, as well as to pull them into a vortex. He also reduces their attack and attack speed while increasing his damage resistance in the process. More damage is created in his whisk, and Butter Roll Cookie can also Stun the enemies while dealing more damage to enemies that are resistant to Stun debuffs.

Best Butter Roll Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

With Butter Roll Cookie being a Charge-type Cookie best positioned in the Front, using five Solid Almond toppings is the best choice. This lets you maximize Butter Roll Cookie’s prowess as a defender for your team, while also keeping his ability to deal damage to the enemies.

But if you want to use Butter Roll Cookie as more of an attacker in the Front, then you can use three Searing Raspberry toppings and two Solid Almond toppings. In this way, you can balance the offense and defense he can provide for your team.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more