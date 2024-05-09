There are various modes in Cookie Run Kingdom. One is the Guild Battle, where guild players can battle different bosses for rewards. But these bosses aren’t ordinary compared to those in the normal story, including the Avatar of Destiny.

As a Guild Battle boss, the Avatar of Destiny uses various skills to beat your cookies. It’s already a given a single-team battle won’t beat a Guild Battle boss, but facing the Avatar of Destiny is quite a different challenge since it is considered one of the most powerful bosses in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about battling the Avatar of Destiny in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best meta builds to win with.

What is Avatar of Destiny in Cookie Run Kingdom?

The Avatar of Destiny is a huge winged creature covered in white, black, and blue. It has six skills revolving around the Destiny ability, where it’s toolbox effects itself (added stats and abilities) and its enemies (dealing damage and debuffs).

The Avatar of Destiny. Image via Cookie Run Wiki

Avatar of Destiny abilities in Cookie Run Kingdom

Here’s all the Avatar of Destiny’s abilities:

Destiny: Reversal (passive)—Gains immunity from all debuffs.

Destiny: Realization—Inflicts damage to the two nearest enemies.

Destiny: Doom—Deals damage to the nearest enemy.

Destiny: Oblivion—Its wings deal damage to all enemies.

Destiny: Punishment—Debuffs to all enemies, including Burn.

Destiny: Hindrance—Drops five Stones of Destiny which deal area damage to any enemies that are in range.

Best Avatar of Destiny meta build in Cookie Run Kingdom

Creme Brulee Party

Blackberry Cookie (Front)

Twizzly Gummy Cookie (Middle)

Mint Choco Cookie (Middle)

Creme Brulee Cookie (Rear)

Cream Puff Cookie (Rear)

The team revolves around Creme Brulee Cookie and Twizzly Gummy Cookie as the main damagers. Blackberry Cookie is the Front cookie that enables her ability to give more critical chance and attack speed to all of her teammates, mainly being the initiator of making the damagers more effective and striking.

Mint Choco Cookie and Cream Puff Cookie are there to restore HP to your team, which then lets you spam damagers more often. Using this comp can give you a huge chance of dealing as much damage as possible, ranging from at least 500,000 up to millions of damage to the Avatar of Destiny.

