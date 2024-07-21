All Cookie Run Kingdom voice actors

As you dive deeper into the world of Cookie Run Kingdom, you’ll notice oddly familiar voices sparking curiosity about their origins. I found myself in the same delightful predicament, intrigued to discover many of these voices belong to top-tier dubbing talents.

Recommended Videos

We’re sharing all the actors who’ve voiced your favorite Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom.

All voice actors in Cookie Run Kingdom

Get ready to be shocked. Image via Devsisters

Jeremy Shada (Ginger Brave Cookie)

Our first standout voice actor is Jeremy Shada, lending his talents to the charming Ginger Brave Cookie in the game. Jeremy’s voice is instantly recognizable to fans, having also portrayed iconic characters such as Finn in Adventure Time and Lance in Voltron: Legendary Defender. His distinct voice brings a touch of familiarity and nostalgia to Cookie Run Kingdom, making Ginger Brave all the more memorable.

Kimberly Brooks (Chilli Pepper Cookie)

Kimberly Brooks is perhaps best recognized in Cookie Run Kingdom for her role as the English voice of Chilli Pepper Cookie. With an impressive career spanning over 200 voice projects, she is widely known for voicing Barbara Gordon/Oracle in the Batman Arkham series, contributing additional voices to Fortnite, The Simpsons, and even Spiderman.

Additionally, Kimberly earned a BAFTA Award for her supporting role in Psychonauts 2.

Kyle McCarly (Wizard Cookie)

Next up is Kyle McCarley, who lends his voice to the Wizard Cookie in the game. Kyle’s extensive voice acting credits include roles in the Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug TV show on Disney Channel, where he portrayed characters like Marc Anciel and Rooster Bird. He’s also known for his roles as Shigeo Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100 and Soren in Fire Emblem Engage, showcasing his versatility and talent across various television series.

Yuri Lowenthal (Pure Vanilla Cookie)

Yuri Lowenthal, another prominent voice actor featured in Cookie Run Kingdom as the voice of Pure Vanilla Cookie, boasts an impressive resume. Fans of the Naruto X Boruto video game will recognize him as the voice of Sasuke and the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in the PlayStation Spider-Man game series.

Yuri has also made significant contributions to other major game titles, including providing additional voices for Diablo 4 and voicing Smoke in Mortal Kombat One.

Other voice actors

There are a lot more talented voices. Image via Devsisters

While we’ve highlighted some of the well-known voices behind Cookie Run Kingdom, there’s a whole list of talented actors who bring your favorite Cookies to life in the game.

Jaimie Kelton as Custard Cookie III

as Custard Cookie III Victoria Grace as Pomegranate Cookie, Oyster Cookie’s Envoy, Watermelonian, and Shadow Sister Cookie

as Pomegranate Cookie, Oyster Cookie’s Envoy, Watermelonian, and Shadow Sister Cookie Erika Ishii as Angel Cookie

as Angel Cookie Patrick Seitz as Dark Cacao Cookie and Baumkuchen Cookie

as Dark Cacao Cookie and Baumkuchen Cookie Austin Lee Matthews as Fire Spirit Cookie, Bat-Cat, and Ferryman Cookie

as Fire Spirit Cookie, Bat-Cat, and Ferryman Cookie Stephen Fu as Ninja Cookie

as Ninja Cookie KieraPlease as Cherry Cookie

as Cherry Cookie Alex Einstein as Pancake Cookie

as Pancake Cookie Jimmy Chau as Muscle Cookie

as Muscle Cookie Jeannie Tirado as Alchemist Cookie

as Alchemist Cookie Caylus Cunningham as Gumball Cookie

as Gumball Cookie Analesa Fisher as Snow Sugar Cookie

as Snow Sugar Cookie Chris Parson as Adventurer Cookie

as Adventurer Cookie Lucien Dodge as Clover Cookie

as Clover Cookie Jason Kaye as Vampire Cookie

as Vampire Cookie Desmond Chiam as Werewolf Cookie and Cake Hound

as Werewolf Cookie and Cake Hound Khoi Dao as Herb Cookie

as Herb Cookie Erica Mendez as Black Pearl Cookie and White Lily Cookie

as Black Pearl Cookie and White Lily Cookie A.J. Beckles as Poison Mushroom Cookie

as Poison Mushroom Cookie Stephanie Sheh as Tiger Lily Cookie

as Tiger Lily Cookie Xander Mobus as Sparkling Cookie

as Sparkling Cookie Sean Chiplock as Purple Yam Cookie, and Sugar Gnome Cookie

as Purple Yam Cookie, and Sugar Gnome Cookie Lilypichu as Onion Cookie

as Onion Cookie Zeno Robinson as Mint Choco Cookie and Eclair Cookie

as Mint Choco Cookie and Eclair Cookie Patty McCormack as Dark Enchantress Cookie

as Dark Enchantress Cookie Isaac Robinson-Smith as Dark Choco Cookie

as Dark Choco Cookie Michelle Phan as Blackberry Cookie

as Blackberry Cookie Cameron Bowen as Licorice Cookie

as Licorice Cookie Elizabeth Maxwell as Mille-feuille Cookie, Seaweed Cookie, Light Cream Cookie, and Hollyberry Cookie

as Mille-feuille Cookie, Seaweed Cookie, Light Cream Cookie, and Hollyberry Cookie Elysia Rotaru as Beet Cookie

as Beet Cookie Kellen Goff as Wind Archer Cookie, Schwarzwalder, Timid Sugar Gnome, Stink Eye Tortuca, Bassist Cookie, and Royal Bear Jelly

as Wind Archer Cookie, Schwarzwalder, Timid Sugar Gnome, Stink Eye Tortuca, Bassist Cookie, and Royal Bear Jelly Keith Silverstein as Millennial Tree Cookie

as Millennial Tree Cookie Eden Riegel as Princess Cookie

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy