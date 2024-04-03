How to mute players in Content Warning

If you play with randomers in Contact Warning, chances are you will eventually come across someone annoying to talk to or playing loud music on their microphone. We have all been there, so knowing how to mute them to continue to enjoy your experience is vital to playing in peace.

Recommended Videos

Thankfully, there is a way to silence a player in-game, and it’s much easier than you might think.

How to mute people in Content Warning

Silenced. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can mute players in Content Warning by pressing the escape key to bring up the pause menu and then turning the volume down on a player you don’t want to hear anymore.

Move the circle to the left of a player’s bar to mute them entirely. We aren’t sure if you can still hear a player in the video you make during your run when you submit it, but you at least won’t be able to listen to the offending player as long as you’re playing with them.

You can also use this feature to make a player quieter or louder depending on their mic quality, which is a great quality-of-life improvement. Many players have quiet mics or sound like they are in another room at times, and this helps to make them more bearable.

This method should also work with modded versions of the game, and all players should show up if you are using the more players mod to increase your lobby size from the standard four players to close to 20.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more