When does Team Builder release for College Football 25?

Those who pre-ordered College Football 25 were disappointed when they first hopped into the game and didn’t find a fully playable Team Builder feature. You can only download the teams provided by EA.

Is Team Builder in College Football 25?

You can download some teams. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, but it’s not finished and the Team Builder website isn’t up yet. You can access and download some Team Builder teams through the Create and Share tab and Download Center, but these are only what can be considered test or placeholder teams since you can’t create a team of your own.

Once the Team Builder feature is fully released in College Football 25, players will be able to create their own college football program through the dedicated website and customize uniforms, helmets, and fields. Players will even have the option to upload their own logo. Then, you can share your program or download one from another player to use it on Play Now and Dynasty.

Team Builder release date for College Football 25

Nothing confirmed yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

EA hasn’t given a release date for the Team Builder feature in College Football 25 but has announced more information will come on July 19 when the game releases worldwide. It’s not confirmed Team Builder will be released on July 19.

The College Football 25 team posted on X that a Team Builder Campus Huddle will be out when the game launches on July 19 and it will contain the release for Team Builders, which indicates it will not be done in time for the worldwide release.

A Forbes article confused some players with the information that the feature would be released on July 19, but it has been updated and says that only more information about Team Builders will be given on that date.

