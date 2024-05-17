What platforms will EA College Football 25 be on?

After over a decade, football enthusiasts and Madden fans are finally getting their fix of college football action with EA Sports releasing College Football 25. Players from all over the world will get to represent their favorite schools on a select collection of platforms this summer.

EA promises “explosive gameplay variety across 134 FBS schools” as players span the entire United States while immersing themselves in the iconic atmosphere that only college football can bring. From the screaming fans in the stands, classic songs from school bands, and the sound of competition on the field, this could be one of the best returns of the year.

There are, however, a limited amount of platforms that the game will be available on, so make sure that you have the right hardware before you suit up for gameday. Here are all the platforms that EA College Football 25 will be released on.

Which platforms will feature EA College Football 25?

According to a press release from EA, College Football 25 will be available on Friday, July 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This means the game will only be available on current-gen consoles, and not on last-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Additionally, any prospective football fans on the computer are out of luck, because there doesn’t seem to be plans for a PC release. None of the other titles in the franchise were dropped on PC, but with multiple Madden titles having released on PC over the last few years, there is still hope for a change in the system this year.

