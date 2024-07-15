‘Can’t block for nothing’: Travis Hunter hilariously trolls Colorado teammates during College Football 25 stream

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter savagely trolled his teammates during a recent stream playing College Football 25, singling out his offensive line for criticism.

Excitement levels are high for the imminent release of College Football 25, bringing the EA Sports franchise back to life after over a decade without a new title, and Hunter is one of three players on the cover—though that doesn’t necessarily mean he played for the strongest team last year.

Hunter didn’t hold back. Image via EA Sports

Colorado went 4-8 last season in the Pac-12 Conference and their season ended on a six-game losing streak, but Hunter stood out with three interceptions and 23 solo tackles to shine on defense.

The same cannot be said for the offense, however, with Buffaloes quarterbacks being sacked 28 times in the 2023 season, according to the stats on Colorado’s official website, with the offensive line not offering much protection.

That’s exactly what Hunter poked fun at during a stream of College Football 25 this past weekend, where he said the EA Sports title was very realistic due to the fact that when he plays as the Colorado offense, he’s often sacked and that the offensive line “can’t block for nothing.”

Those comments could certainly cause a stir ahead of the start of the new season, which begins at the end of August for Colorado at home against North Dakota State. But Hunter may feel that his words could light a fire beneath the offensive line for the new campaign.

The Buffaloes should be in a much stronger position for the 2024 season, though, after a massive recruitment drive that included the commitment of five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton and 11 four-star recruits.

This makes them an appealing prospect for College Football 25 players looking for the right team in their Dynasty mode. And for those who prefer the Road to Glory mode, Colorado may offer a solid chance at winning a National Championship.

