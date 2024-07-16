Image Credit: Bethesda
A football player makes a throw in the middle of a crowd of other players, seats in a stadium can be seen in the background.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
College Football

Is there a create a player option in College Football 25?

Limited options.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Published: Jul 16, 2024 06:24 am

College Football 25 is finally here after a long wait of over a decade for EA Sports to revive the title, and there’s plenty to dig into—but is there an option to create a player? We’ve got the answer.

There are various game modes in College Football 25, ranging from Dynasty, where you create a coach and embark on your own career by managing recruitment and everything else, to the flagship EA Sports Ultimate Team mode.

However, those looking for more customization will want to utilize any create-a-player feature that College Football 25 provides, and we’ve highlighted exactly what your options are here.

Can you create a player in College Football 25?

A created player in College Football 25.
Road to Glory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can create your own player in College Football 25. But this option is only available in the Road to Glory mode and there’s no standalone player creation option for other game modes.

Although there’s an option to edit real-world players from the main menu in College Football 25, you cannot create a player from scratch, and the editing options are limited—you can’t change a player’s name and hometown, for example.

In the Road to Glory mode, though, the world is your oyster, and you can create your own pro and control everything from their name and number to their hometown. This is also where you edit the appearance of your player, allowing you to create lifelike representations of anyone you choose.

Some players will be disappointed by the lack of a standard create-a-player feature, which will prevent them from making their own rosters from scratch and bringing back their favorite players from history.

